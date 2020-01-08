Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. 217,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

