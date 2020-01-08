Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,250. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

