Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GS opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $172.42 and a 1 year high of $237.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

