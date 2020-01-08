Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

SGO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.49 ($45.92).

EPA SGO traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting €35.80 ($41.62). 1,119,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.32. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

