Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) to Conviction-Buy

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.