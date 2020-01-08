Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAM. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 112,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 328,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRAM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Grana y Montero SAA has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

