Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

GPMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $999.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

