Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:GWO opened at C$33.61 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.1999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

