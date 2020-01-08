Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 169.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

