GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

