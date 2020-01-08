Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GRTS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

GRTS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 639,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

