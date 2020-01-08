GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.24. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $270,295. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

