Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPV stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

