GuccioneCoin (GCC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. GuccioneCoin has a market capitalization of $39,770.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GuccioneCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00560067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000206 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GuccioneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GuccioneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.