GXChain (GXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.44 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004737 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, DragonEX, Gate.io, Huobi, QBTC, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

