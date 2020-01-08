Hacken (HKN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,594.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a market capitalization of $287,101.00 and $7,594.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.05845970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035419 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

