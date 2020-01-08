Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after acquiring an additional 929,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,790,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.