Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:HWC opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

