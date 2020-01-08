Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 263.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $49,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,131,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,671 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,380,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,093,000 after acquiring an additional 270,903 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Insiders have sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,096. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

