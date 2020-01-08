Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on HE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 349,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,960. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,610,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,506,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after buying an additional 255,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,340,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.