Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 145.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.