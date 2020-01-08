Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.81 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038031 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,788,682 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

