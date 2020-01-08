HedgeTrade Price Reaches $1.95 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $561.89 million and $666,084.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00023916 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004911 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001033 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054636 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

