HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $174,056.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $174,056.00 and $119.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00049688 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00078565 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,135.97 or 0.99890041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00054724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,327,746 coins and its circulating supply is 254,192,596 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

