Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €91.96 ($106.93). The company had a trading volume of 318,746 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.37.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

