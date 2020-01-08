HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

