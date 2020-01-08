Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

