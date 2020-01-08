HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMSY. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 45,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. HMS has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

