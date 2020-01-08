HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 132.2% against the dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,947.00 and $17.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,876,381 coins and its circulating supply is 23,521,103 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

