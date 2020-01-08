HOQU Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. HOQU has a total market cap of $256,863.00 and $116,414.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

