Horizen Price Reaches $8.63 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $70.40 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.63 or 0.00106284 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00379512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00075917 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002700 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,156,338 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, COSS, BiteBTC, Graviex, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

