Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,062 shares of company stock worth $13,945,074. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 1,042,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.