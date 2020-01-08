HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

