Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,114 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.69% of Huntsman worth $38,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 37.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 838,161 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

HUN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 79,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,137. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

