Huobi Token (HT) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $737.92 million and $227.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020649 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.