HYCON Market Cap Tops $3.72 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $625,351.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,999,188,973 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,286,026 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.