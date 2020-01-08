Hydro Protocol Trading Down 2.1% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $12,925.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.48 or 0.05828702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

