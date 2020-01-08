HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $51.38 million and $16.79 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00014455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Kucoin, Binance and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,476,606 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, Allcoin, EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Gate.io, TOPBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

