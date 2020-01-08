I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,091.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,091.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00648479 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000298 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,904,627 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

