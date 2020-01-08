IBM (NYSE:IBM) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected IBM’s score:

NYSE IBM traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.33. 1,917,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 12-month low of $118.98 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

