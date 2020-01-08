IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

