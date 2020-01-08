IDEX Membership (IDXM) Trading Up 25.7% This Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $133.45 or 0.01637884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $266,892.00 and $159.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

