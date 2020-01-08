IG Gold Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,089.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

999 (999) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038118 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

