Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Downgraded to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 330 ($4.34). Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:IPX opened at GBX 390 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 335.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $503.40 million and a PE ratio of 32.23. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 178.50 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 406 ($5.34).

In related news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £17,400 ($22,888.71).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

