Incent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,632.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Incent has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $17,632.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

