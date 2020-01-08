Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for approximately 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.18% of Incyte worth $33,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,272. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

