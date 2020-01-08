Independent Research Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Osram Licht (FRA:OSR)

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.89 ($44.06).

OSR stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching €44.95 ($52.27). 40,182 shares of the company were exchanged. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.71.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

