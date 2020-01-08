Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inflarx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Inflarx reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inflarx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 23.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,426. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.16.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

