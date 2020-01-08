Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of IR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,029. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.