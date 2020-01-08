Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,798,000 after purchasing an additional 154,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 14.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 591,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

